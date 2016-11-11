Overnight closures planned on A5 near Weedon as part of work to build the A45 bypass

Motorists are being given advance warning of planned overnight closures on the A5 near Weedon.

The road will be closed in both directions between the Weedon crossroads and Skew Bridge just south of the Dodford/Brockhall junctions.

The planned closure in red, and the official diversion route through Daventry

The closure is set to take place between 8pm and 6am on the night of Monday November 14 into 15, and again the following night of Tuesday November 15 into 16.

Traffic will be diverted from Weedon along the A45 to Daventry and the A361 up to the A5 at Kilsby, and vice versa for southbound vehicles.

The reason behind the closure is to allow workers to safely link the surface of a temporary road to the existing A5.

The temporary road will take the A5 while work is carried out to build a roundabout where the Flore/Weedon bypass – officially known as the Daventry Development Link road – joins the existing A5.

The temporary stretch of the A5 is required because substantive work requiring daytime closures cannot be done on the A5 due to its importance as a diversion route for the M1 if problems occur there.

The team behind the works has warned the work, and hence the closures, will only go ahead if the weather conditions are dry enough to allow the new road markings to be painted and dry.