Over 1,000 cannabis plants were seized in Northampton raid

Five men have appeared in Northampton Magistrates' Court charged with producing cannabis.

Over 1,000 plants were discovered by police in a raid at The Elms, a large house with multiple outbuildings, in Church Street,Crick yesterday (Thursday).

Three of the men are also charged with possessing documents that falsely claimed they were Italians, and all five are suspected of entering the UK illegally.

Appearing alongside an Albanian interpreter, Endrit Asllani, 24, Martin Feuzullau, 19, and Besmir Plaka, 28, were charged with producing cannabis and possessing false Italian driving licences.

Bruno Vishkulli, 19, and Aural Guini, 23, were charged with producing cannabis.

The property in Crick contained hundreds of plants in multiple rooms that were being grown, dried and prepared for distribution.

The defendants gave no indication of plea and will appear in crown court next month.