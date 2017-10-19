Outdoor challenge trip for Daventry village primary school kids

Pupils at a Daventry village primary school took part in a variety of outdoor challenges on a trip to Wales.

Newnham Primary School, part of the David Ross Education Trust, took students to the Brecon Beacons, an area mostly associated with training the Special Air Service.

The pupils took part in gorge walking...

The pupils from Years 4, 5 and 6 enjoyed a week-long residential trip to the Welsh national park, where they were put through their paces with a variety of activities including gorge walking, mountain scramble and caving.

Pupils were encouraged to work as part of a team to solve a series of problems designed to test their communication skills, logic and reasoning.

Sol Johnson, headteacher at Newnham Primary School, said: “This incredible opportunity has helped our pupils to develop and grow. Their confidence has soared, helping them to tackle the more everyday challenges associated with learning in the classroom and beyond.

“Being part of the David Ross Education Trust helps us to provide our pupils with some fantastic enrichment opportunities that they may not normally have access to.”

...and mountain scrambling