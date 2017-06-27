Organisations thanked for support during Women’s Tour Grand Depart in Daventry

Three Daventry organisations have been thanked for their support in staging the national start of the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in the town centre.

Everyone Active - which runs Daventry Leisure Centre - Moulton College, and housing provider Futures Housing Group teamed up with Daventry District Council to sponsor the Grand Depart of the international cycling race on 7 June.

Several hundred spectators, including the district’s residents, schoolchildren and cycling enthusiasts flocked into Daventry town centre to watch the elite female cyclists set off on their first stage of the tour through Northamptonshire.

Councillor Alan Hills, portfolio holder for community, culture and leisure on Daventry District Council, said: “We were delighted to host the Grand Depart of the Women’s Tour, which was a great success and really brought our town centre to life and placed our district firmly on the international sporting stage.

“I’d like to thank Moulton College, Everyone Active and Futures Housing Group for their support in hosting the Grand Depart, a great example of local organisations at the heart of our community coming together to make a difference.

“It is also important to recognise the excellent efforts of the district council’s officers and members, who worked tirelessly with partners including the race organisers Sweetspot and county council highways to make the event such a success.”

Representatives from Moulton, Everyone Active and Futures Housing Group were thanked for their support by the council with the presentation of commemorative plaques at the start line.

Lynn Aston, director of customer service at Futures Housing Group, said: “It was a privilege for Futures to support such a great event in Daventry. There’s so much good work going on to promote the town and the area so securing events like the Women’s Tour is a great coup for the district and helps put us on the map.”