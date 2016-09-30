One in three people in Northants still unaware of role of Police and Crime Commissioner

Two thirds of people in Northamponshire are now aware of the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), four years after the role was created.

Results of a new report reveal that around 66 per cent of people in the county are aware of PCC Stephen’s Mold’s role. This figure is up from 11 per cent shortly after Adam Simmonds was elected as the first Northants PCC in 2012.

The survey results showed significant differences in awareness amongst different age and ethnic groups.

A total of 73 per cent of 65 to 74 year old were aware of the role but only 31 per cent of 16 to 24 year olds were.

Lower proportions of black (47 per cent) and Asian (50 per cent) people were aware of the role compared to 64 per cent of white people. Men also reported increased awareness of the PCC, 72 per cent compared to 58 per cent of women.

Whilst two-thirds report being aware of the PCC, nearly half were unable to describe the role or responsibilities of the role (47 per cent). The remaining half

provided responses which reflect the duties of the role.

