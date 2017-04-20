On your marks! Daventry runners all set for London Marathon

Runners from Daventry are getting ready to pound the pavements of the nation’s capital as they take part in the London Marathon on Sunday.

Daventry trio Simon Turner, Sam Cullinane and Nick Blackmore will all be running the 26.2-mile course for their chosen charities alongside thousands of others.

Despite picking up a few injuries and niggles along the way, 34-year-old Simon is feeling good and ready for Sunday.

Simon, who lives in Newnham, was meant to compete in last year’s event but deferred because his wife was due to give birth to their daughter.

“Thankfully I deferred because my wife developed pre-eclampsia,” said Simon. “She ended up in hospital for four weeks.

“I decided to run for the Silver Star Society at John Radcliffe Hospital which is where they looked after her.”

The Silver Star Society offers special care to mothers with medical complications during pregnancy.

To donate to Simon’s fundraising visit www.virginmoneygiving.com/simonturner20.

First-time marathon runner Sam, from Middlemore estate, is hoping to complete the race in under five hours.

The 26-year-old’s only previous running experience came when she completed a half-marathon two years ago, but she’s enjoyed her training even though it’s been harder than she expected it to be.

“Mental health is something people have become more aware of recently,” said Sam, who is raising money for Mind. “Everyone has been quite forthcoming in wanting to donate to this charity as it is the leading mental health charity in the country.

“It’s about breaking the stigma, it’s more common than people think.”

You can donate to Sam’s cause at www.virginmoneygiving.com/SamCullinanesLondonMarathon.

Nick, 47, from Middleton Cheney, is raising money for Spurgeons Children’s Charity in Rushden after coming across them through his work.

“I’ve really enjoyed running through lots of local villages,” said Nick.

“Highlights so far include Greatworth, Wardington, Chipping Warden, and Culworth, to name just a few,” said Nick.

“My tip for anyone training for a marathon would definitely be to find interesting routes with lots of variations so you’re not doing the same run over and over.”

His wife Louise and children, Libby, eight and Emily, five, will be in London to cheer him on.

To donate, visit www.virginmoneygiving.com/NickBlackmore.