Ofsted inspectors praise performance of adult learning service in Northamptonshire

The adult learning service in Northamptonshire has been rated as 'good' by Ofsted

Inspectors visited the service in September and praised inspectors, who visited the service in September, praised the high quality of adult learning and found staff also make good use of learner feedback to review and inform the curriculum.

The service was last inspected in 2010 and was also rated good.

The inspectors’ report said: “Senior leaders and managers have a strong commitment to providing a good quality of adult learning that successfully meets the needs of its users.

“All learners benefit from receiving good personal and learning support. Support staff have built trust and respect with adult learners, who often have significant barriers to participating in education. This has made a major contribution to learners’ stated improvements in self-confidence and self-worth. “

Managers were praised for their work to refocus the adult learning programme to better meet the needs of vulnerable and disadvantaged people, including classes for those with mental health difficulties to help improve their life chances.

There was also recognition for the service’s work to support apprenticeships in the county.

Councillor Matthew Golby, cabinet member for children, families and learning, said: “This is a fantastic result for the adult learning service and reflects the hard work they put into devising and delivering a varied and appropriate curriculum for learners in Northamptonshire.

“I’m particularly pleased to see that inspectors have recognised the work that has been done to improve provision for those who need extra help to find employment, both for apprentices and those with mental health needs.

“I hope this positive Ofsted inspection will encourage more people across the county to find out more about what our adult learning service offers and how they could benefit from learning a new skill.”