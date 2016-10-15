Now that’s street cleaning

Drivers in Flore were faced with a foamy problem back in 1990.

A vehicle carrying bottles of bubble bath had a problem and some of its cargo leaked on to the A45.

Once the emergency services and clean-up crews had established the liquid was safe to wash away, they used hoses and brushes to flush it down the storm drains. However, the combination of the water, brushes and passing vehicles quickly caused the bubble bath to lather up and flow over the road – although it did help clean the tyres of passing cars and lorries!