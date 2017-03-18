NOSTALGIA: Your move, mate

This picture shows chess players deep in thought as they ponder their next moves during a competition hosted in a school in Daventry.

The event, which lasted a whole Saturday, was held at the Falconers Hill School in Ashby Road and was contested on March 16 1986.

The Mayor of Daventry, Councillor Ann Proctor, was on hand to open the proceedings.

She will have been pleased to learn that the hosts of the event won one of the prizes on offer by finishing first in one of the three sections.

The other two prizes went to schools from Stanion and Bozeat.

The first school in the Daventry district to enter the premier section of the jamboree was Kilsby, which ended the day in fourth.