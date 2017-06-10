NOSTALGIA: Workers’ Jubilee challenge

Not wishing to be outdone by their Long Buckby colleagues who decorated their Station Road factory for the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977, the ladies of Andrew McLaren’s sewing department on the High March estate in Daventry bejewelled themselves in attire befitting a Royal occasion.

As well as featuring babies, squaws and schoolgirls, the ladies dressed four of their number as the Royal Family.

Jean Rogers played Queen Elizabeth II, and next to her is Anthea Wright as Prince Phillip.

Gale Prince became Princess Anne for the celebrations and Marlene Edwards dressed as Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales.

With the whole party looking like the Royal Family and Commonwealth Conference delegates, the group boarded a coach and set off to show the Andrew McLaren ladies of Long Buckby their outfits.

Elsewhere in the town, on Jubilee Road aptly, a street party was held in celebration.

The centrepiece of a Jubilee exhibition put on by pupils at The Grange Infants School was a replica of the Queen’s state coach, which was constructed by both teachers and children from the school.