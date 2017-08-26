NOSTALGIA: Uncomfortable ride for ‘baby’ Nellie

Not wanting to miss out on the fun, these Southbrook senior citizens decided to assemble a team and enter it into the 1974 Daventry festival’s pram race.

The seven, all over 65, are pictured here outside the hall of the Southbrook Community Association, of which they were all members.

Ahead of their big race the seven kicked off their training regime with a few laps of the car park.

Nellie Simpson, the ‘baby’ in the picture, was pushed around by the other six team members during the practice outing.

Afterwards she told the Gusher she hoped the pram would be made “a bit more comfortable” or else the ride wouldn’t be as easy as she had first anticipated.

Her comment raised a smile from teammate Violet Poole, who suggested Nellie swap places with her.

The sponsored charity race would see the six push the pram up and down the hills which separate Weedon and Daventry, taking it in turns of two.

Our thanks to reader Jo who recognised Chris Griffiths, the author of three books based on his time growing up in Weedon, in last week’s Nostalgia.