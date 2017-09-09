NOSTALGIA: The sound of music...from Daventry Youth Choir

The leisure centre was alive with the sound of music as 140 children from the Daventry area were taught how to sing from scratch at the launch of Daventry Youth Choir.

The musical event celebrated National Music Day and was organised by Daventry Choral Society.

Five choral trainers under the leadership of the youth choirs first musical director Giles Tunrer showed the children correct vocal techniques in time for a concert in the evening.

Singing For Fun’ was the theme of the day and when the youngsters performed all the pieces as one choir with music raning from simple melodies to four part songs, they had an obvious sense of enjoyment.

A proud Elizabeth Bailey, the project manager, said the society’s event had exceeded all expectations and the choral trainers were impressed with the quality of the sound during the performance.

She was confident the day had encouraged and inspired enough of the youngsters who took part to form a new choir.

As a result of the scheme, Daventry Choral Society received an Innovation Award, which was one of only 12 to be handed out across the country.