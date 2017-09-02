NOSTALGIA: Terry's life saved

These jubilant hairdressing staff were delighted when they heard the news of a successful heart operation which saved the life of their boss in August 1988.

Terry Webb, who owned Roy Webb hairdressing salon in Sheaf Street with his wife Christine, had the lifesaving surgery after suffering six heart attacks in two and half years.

He had been waiting patiently for a new heart since January 1988, when he was placed on the waiting list at Harefield Hospital having been on the emergency list since he became confined to bed in April.

Terry underwent the vital operation at 3am, and although he suffered some complications he was taken off a life-support machine on Sunday.

The businessman first had an attack in 1985 after he had moved to Daventry from Singapore.

“I am delighted that it has finally happened,” said his sister-in-law Wendy Walker.

“It could not have happened to a better man.”

Terry’s wife Christine kept vigil at her husband’s bedside with the pair scheduled to move into a hospital flat where he can recover under the eagle-eye of doctors.