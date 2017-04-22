NOSTALGIA: Sun shines on parade

Glorious weather in April 1988 helped to make the Scouts’ St George’s Day Parade a memorable occasion.

The town’s Scouts and Guides were all out in full force, led by the Daventry’s Air Training Corps.

The 260 scouts left the St James Street car park soon after 2pm.

They made their way towards the Holy Cross Church via Warwick Street and the High Street for the congregation.

Hymns were sung and the Rev Graham Johnson led the service.

A sermon was read by the Rev Michael Eden while the chairman of the Scouts Council, Dennis Weaver, read the lesson.

Afterwards the Scouts and Guides marched towards the Burton memorial led by town Mayor Councillor Jim Humphreys and chairman of the district council Lady Dent.

At the memorial Lady Dent received the salute and the ATC band marched the Scouts back to the car park in style to bring the parade to a close shortly before tea time.

“It went very well,” said Lady Dent. “The weather was absolutely glorious. It could not have been better.”

This year’s Daventry district Scouts’ St George’s Day Parade will take place on April 22.