NOSTALGIA: Summer spectacular

More than 3,000 Daventry folk enjoyed the sights of have-a-go local heroes who took part in a novelty chase on an August weekend in 1983.

Sixteen volunteers were the main attraction as they drove one-ton dumpers around the town’s Stefen Hill track in the hunt for the Steetley Cup and the title of British Dumper Truck champion.

Youngsters at the race met internationally known clown Roma and organiser John Bell, captain of Daventry Rugby Club (both pictured).

The race was just one of the entertainments lined up at the club’s Summer Spectacular, which also featured helicopter rides over Daventry and nearby villages, a model aero display by men of the Avon Model Aircraft Display team, fancy dress contests – judged by Roma – and a host of stalls and sideshows.

Although unable to say exactly how much money was raised on the day, Mr Bell did say it was easily the most spectacular day out the club had promoted.

The title of the most successful man of the day went to Watford’s ‘Skid’ Shirley, who became dumper truck champion.

In a two lap duel ‘Skid’, representing M. and J. Plant Hire, saw off the challenge of a Daventry Young Farmers driver by half a dumper length, having won his heat by a whisker.