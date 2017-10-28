NOSTALGIA: Shedding light on new toy store

Daventry has seen its fair share of ribbon-cuttings this month.

On October 4 the new B&M Store on the Abbey Retail Park opened its doors for the first time.

This was followed by the official opening of the Randolph Building at the E-Act Parker Academy just two days later.

And this week a launch event to celebrate the completion of the Daventry Phoenix Sports Academy was held in the town after its £2m renovation.

In that spirit we found this adorable photo of a ribbon-cutting – and this time with not an adult in sight – as Stewart Littlewood unveils a brand new shed in Flore in October 1987 for his playmates.

New toys were also provided for the village’s youngsters after floods damaged their old shed.

After thinking about how to raise money to provide the shed and toys, Stewart – a member of the playgroup – suggested asking Children In Need to help them out. As well as an £800 grant from the charity, supervisors at the playgroup raised £400 from holding bazaars, jewellery parties and plant sales.