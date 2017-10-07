NOSTALGIA: Mystery surrounds lorry drama

This dramatic photo depicting the scene of an accident first came into contact with the Gusher in 1984 when a gentleman named Frank Higham, of Orchard Street, popped into our offices with a postcard in hand.

The overturned vehicle was caught on camera some years earlier by photographer A H Vogt, who took the image in Brook Street, Daventry, just outside the Dun Cow pub.

The accident had in fact happened more or less on the doorstep of the pub, where a lorry had overturned and a liquid ran down the street.

On the right side of the road is the Saracens Head pub and what is thought to be a dress shop.

The exact date the photo was taken is not known, and nor was it when Mr Higham handed it to Express journalists 23 years ago.

His father had given it to his son years before that and the postcard was stored away for years.

What is certain is that even though things change, many also stay the same, just like the Dun Cow and Saracens Head which both remain in Brook Street to this day, while other businesses around it fluctuate.

If you know anything about the photograph do get in touch.