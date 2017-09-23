NOSTALGIA: Marathon effort from darts players

Remedies for aching wrists were much in demand after 40 darts players took part in a 24-hour marathon in 1981.

But the players’ tiring efforts were bang on target, raising more than £500 towards the Fourth Daventry Scouts’ Hall fund.

Daventry’s Mayor, John Grainger, and the town’s Gala Queen, Susie Howe, were there at the finish.

Teams from the Pike and Eel, The George, Cummins, Falconer, Nene Hall and the scouts all took part.

The Pike and Eel came out on top in the marathon league, with The George finishing runners-up. A total of 513 games were played, while 467,989 scoring darts were recorded.

No less than 617 tons were chalked up, including five 180s.

“I think everyone would agree that that the marathon was a great success”, said organiser and group scout leader Phillip Turtill.

“Special thanks go to the Falconer team who not only raised about £150 in sponsorship but also gained the respect of everyone with their sportsmanship.”

Pictured are Pauline Perry (left) giving her husband Pete a gentle massage, next to fellow player Dave Castle, as members of the Fourth Daventry Scouts look on.