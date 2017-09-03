Nostalgia - LOOKING BACK - September 3

Welcome to our weekly 'looking back' feature where we find out what hit the headlines in the Gusher 10, 25 and 40 years ago.

August 30, 2007 - The Long Buckby Feast returned after an absence of more than 20 years. The feast was a major event in the village but had not taken place since the 1980s until local people decided it was time to revive it. Back on the agenda was the famed Long Buckby Feast Pudding which saw 24 people enter their best dessert efforts, and Linda Johnson take the crown as the best of the feast. The crowds danced to the feast’s anthem Let’s Have a Party Tonight – written and performed by local musician Terry Green. Organisers were pleased to announce the event had raised £4,000 for good causes in the village.

Oliver and his brother Jacob at the Long Buckby Feast 10 years ago

August 27, 1992 - The memory of brave Norton girl Jenny Harling was perpetuated with the official opening of a special caravan for the use of sick children and their families at Billing Aquadrome. Named Jenny’s Place, the caravan was bought and kitted out by Daventry area companies, through Pete Spencer’s Helping Hands charity and the efforts of Colin Lawrence, vice-captain of Farthingstone Golf Club. In attendance at the unveiling ceremony were Minder actor Dennis Waterman and his wife, actor Rula Lenska. Surrounded at the opening by children, Pete said: “I will keep working for these kids.”

September 2, 1977 - Two Daventry men handed over £100 to charity afer they put on a disco. The pair chose to give £50 to the holiday scheme for the Northern Irish children who visited the weeks prior, and £50 to cancer research. Steve Tubb, 19, and Roy Jones, 25, both of Southbtook estate, wanted to bring their ‘Daventry Pirates Roadshow’ disco to the town and the centre accepted but later withdrew the booking who said the men were too young to organise a thing like it and discos were not the centre’s cup of tea. The men came to the Gusher who fixed them up at St Augustine Catholic church hall and the event went ahead as planned.

Dennis Waterman and Rula Lenska