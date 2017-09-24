Nostalgia: Looking Back - September 24

Welcome to our weekly 'looking back' feature where we find out what hit the headlines in the Gusher 10, 25 and 40 years ago.

September 20, 2007

Mrs Hill pictured left with guide dog Worthy and Jenny Aley

Daventry and District Golf Club celebrated its 100 year anniversary, marking the occasion with several special matches across the weekend. The club, situated on the north side of Borough Hill, was founded in 1907 and celebrations began with a friendly match against Burslem Golf Club, which was also toasting its centenary that year. After the match both teams, accompanied by wives and partners, sat down for a meal in the clubhouse where they exchanged mementoes. A return match at Burslem was held on the following Saturday. Celebrations continued throughout the captain’s weekend.

September 17, 1992

Plans for a multi-million-pound Channel Tunnel international freight terminal near Crick – creating more than 2,000 jobs – were unveiled. Known of course as DIRFT, the plans for the Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal were announced by developers Abbcott. The surprise news was unveiled at a press conference held by Abbcott and so stunned were planning officers and councillors by the announcement, they were reluctant to comment to

the press in the immediate aftermath until they knew more about the project.

Abbcott present their DIRFT plans at a press conference

September 23, 1977

Love blossomed for blind Margaret Hill who found her husband through a correspondence she set up from her home on Daventry’s Grange estate. The man of her dreams lived 5,000 miles away in the United States and the only contact Margaret had had with her husband-to-be was through taped messages and telephone conversations. Margaret told the Gusher Russell proposed to her on one of the tapes he sent. She mulled it over for four months before accepting his marriage proposal via her own tape. Margaret would later travel across the Atlantic with her 10-year-old daughter Tracey.