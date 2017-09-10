Nostalgia: LOOKING BACK - September 10

Welcome to our weekly 'looking back' feature where we find out what hit the headlines in the Gusher 10, 25 and 40 years ago.

September 6, 2007

Nina Cashmore's painting

Postcards featuring a colourful painting of Daventry town centre went on sale to raise money for charity. The postcards were printed by Rotary Club of Daventry in support of its charities which included MS Society, Macmillan and Danetre Hospital Extras’ Appeal. They feature Nina Cashmore’s masterpiece acrylic painting which won the club’s art competition earlier in the year. The work of art depicts life in and around the Market Square and High Street, featuring old and new shops and familiar landmarks. The Gusher likes the painting so much it has been our Facebook page cover since 2015.

September 3, 1992

Holdenby House’s head gardener was split seconds away from certain death as he watched in horror as a 200-year-old lime tree crushed his car. Stan Maskery left the seat of his Alpine Talbot to open the gates to the grounds only moments before the trunk toppled onto his car. Rain drenched leaves adding extra weight were thought to have caused the freak accident less than two hours before visitors were due to arrive for an Elizabethan weekend. Stan, 61, had been nurturing the grounds for the past 23 years, and said theincident had not yet registered when interviewed immediately after.

September 9, 1977

Stan Maskery's lucky escape

Daventry council workmen dropped a clanger when they went about cutting grass on the Grange Estate when they confused grass verges with shrub gardens. One labourer cut down a shrub garden that had just established itself, three years after the council had planted it. Alec Bickers, who lived opposite the depleted shrub garden, suggested the men would have benefitted from a lottle bit of training in order to distinguish between grassland and shrubland, before adding the man had been very apologetic after he realised what he had done. His next door neighbour described the chopping as “stupid.”