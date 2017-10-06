NOSTALGIA: Looking Back - October 8

Our weekly 'looking back' feature where we find out what hit the headlines in the Gusher 10, 25 and 40 years ago.

October 4, 2007

Alan Gauton

The mayor of Daventry controversially quit his role as the town’s civic head after declaring how unhappy he was with the manner in which the town council had conducted its recent business. Alan Gauton’s shock departure as chairman of Daventry Town Council and mayor was announced at a full council meeting and brought another blow to the controversy-hit authority. Mr Gauton was particularly upset at what he perceived to be deliberate discrediting of the town clerk via the media. Dozens of councillors had quit over the course of the year, and five seats were empty at the time of the resignation.

October 1, 1992

A Church Stowe woman who claimed she was abducted by aliens in 1978 appeared on Jonathan Ross’ Fantastic Facts TV show. Elsie Oakensen, a former head at Daventry Teacher Centre, had been interviewed eight times over the years but said her latest was the best. Elsie, who is officially registered by the British UFO Research Association as an abductee, was travelling home one day, but it took her 15 minutes longer than usual, a time she cannot account for. She wrote a book detailing the incident as well as her grand-daughter Terry-Jayne’s encounter in 1988 where she saw two UFOs in Weedon.

October 7, 1977

Elsie Oakensen

Nearly 200 children from St James infants’ school took the fruits of their own harvest festival to their elders as part of a thanksgiving service. After a service from headmistress Phyllis Summers the children began distributing their gifts. First was a visit to Henry Smith House where they handed out 23 baskets of fruit and vegetables, one for each room. Danetre Hospital was also on the receiving end of the youngsters’ generosity as cartons each containing one type of vegetables were delivered – potatoes, carrots, cauliflowers, and the like – and ended their round at the homes of seven people who live alone.