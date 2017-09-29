NOSTALGIA: Looking back - October 1

Welcome to our weekly 'looking back' feature where we find out what hit the headlines in the Gusher 10, 25 and 40 years ago.

September 27, 2007

Eco-friendly driverless vehicles took to the streets of Daventry giving residents a possible glimpse into the future as part of a pan-European research and development project. Three types of Personal Rapid Transit prototypes were tested along Eastern Way’s cycle path. School children were invited to the demonstration area and members of the public were also encouraged to take part in the showcase. It was hoped the vehicles would be introduced to Daventry, reducing the need for car use in the town and thus creating more space. A pilot scheme could have been put in place by 2009.

September 24, 1992

Weedon schoolboy Gareth Midson was the best among Northamptonshire athletes competing at the national multi-events championship in Liverpool. Despite being a year younger than most in the under 17s octathlon Midson came 14th out of 35.

William Parker School student Midson achieved six personal bests in only eight events. This included an eye-catching 52.3s run in the 400 metres. Speaking after the event, the Parker school’s head of PE Russell Kennedy predicted Midson would finish in the top 10 at next year’s meeting of young athletes.

September 30, 1977

Canon David Stevens became the new vicar of Staverton at a ceremony conducted by the Bishop of Peterborough in the village church. Canon Stevens came to the village from Rutland where he was the rural dean, and had been the rector of Market Overton with Thistleton. He was ordained at Lichfield Cathedral in 1939 having trained at St Stephen’s House in Oxford, and took a degree in history at the University of Aberdeen. Attending his ceremony were the Archdeacon of Northampton the Venerable Basil Marsh, and Father Allen Horsley, the rural dean of Daventry.