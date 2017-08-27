Nostalgia: LOOKING BACK - August 27

Welcome to our weekly 'looking back' feature where we find out what hit the headlines in the Gusher 10, 25 and 40 years ago.

August 23, 2007

Guardsman Nick Smith returned home after five months service.

A young Daventry soldier described his delight at being reunited with family and friends after returning from serving on the front line in Afghanistan. Guardsman Nick Smith returned home after five months in the war-torn country for two weeks’ rest before heading back out. Nick had written to the Gusher months before to say how much he missed his friends and family, and he said he could not describe how good it felt when he saw his mum and girlfriend Jessica waiting for him at the airport. Nick was part of the First Battalion Grenadier Guards in the 3 ‘The Ribs’ Platoon, Number Three Company.

August 20, 1992

Roars of applause and cheers rocked Daventry Leisure Centre as more than 300 people backed pleas to keep the town’s outdoor pool and New Street Recreation Ground. Several members of the public raised their concerns over the council’s plans to replace the rec with extra parking, though the then manager of Waitrose said a refusal to change could lead to the slow death of the town centre. Others said they feared that the outdoor pool, the New Street Rec and the Youth Club and Community Centre in Ashby Road would be sold off to help fund a scheme to rejuvenate business activity in Daventry.

August 26, 1977

St Augustine’s church hall hosted a farewell party for the 35 Northern Irish children invited to spend two weeks in Daventry. The youngsters were guests of several families in the town and more than £1,000 was contributed by the people of Daventry towards the holiday. Before saying farewell everyone involved in the children’s sejour were in attendance in the hall for a buffet and a pop group took the stage for the night’s entertainment. As a result of the trip, youth leader Johnny Moore was asked over to Belfast by Jim McCartney, who brought over the children.