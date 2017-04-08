NOSTALGIA: Getting to grips with cricket

The new cricket season is upon us with Northamptonshire County Cricket Club kicking off their campaign against Glamorgan yesterday.

In keeping with this we have selected this photograph of former Northamptonshire captain and England wicketkeeper Keith Andrew.

He is pictured back at the County Ground, in his role of National Director of Cricket Coaches, alongside former Essex batsman Graham Saville, checking the grip of 15-year-old Martin Hunt.

Born in Oldham in 1929, Andrew played 390 First Class matches for his county between 1952 and 1966.

He represented his country in two Test matches, making his debut in 1954 against old foe Australia in Brisbane after first-choice wicketkeeper Godfrey Evans got sunstroke.

Andrew’s second and last appearance for England came nine years later in 1963 against the West Indies.

Both his Test appearances ended in defeat.

Andrew became captain of his county in 1962, a post he would hold for five years.

In 1965 he led Northants to second place in the County Championship, just four points behind the leaders.

Andrew died in December 2010 aged 81.