NOSTALGIA: German firemen extend hand of friendship

As you may know Daventry is twinned with German town Westerburg, and it was here that Keith Hand was presented with a rare medal.

Keith, Daventry’s assistant divisional fire officer, was awarded the prize 27 years ago for ‘International Co-operation’ at a ceremony for all the work done for Anglo-German relations.

Pictured alongside Keith is fire station handiman Doug Abbott who, as a result of his impending retirement and hard work, had his trip to Germany paid for by local firemen.

Keith accepted the award on behalf of himself and his colleagues, who had done their best to promote friendship between the two towns.

He explained that he and six colleagues made the trip and, following a long service presentation, was asked to come forward and was, to his surprise, handed the award.

The medal was given on behalf of the National Federation of Firemen for Germany, and was the first time it had been given in the region.

Keith said: “It’s a very rare honour that reinforces the excellent friendship between the towns.”

The photo was also published in Westerburg’s equivalent of the Gusher, the Westerwalder Zeitung.