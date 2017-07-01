NOSTALGIA: Brave bankers receive award

The manager of Daventry’s Lloyds Bank, Charles Foster (centre), and his deputy, Gordon Richards (right), were rewarded for their bravery after they foiled a gunman in the bank in December 1972.

A year later, in October 1973, at a presentation ceremony at Newnham Hall, the two men received their Queen’s Commendations for brave conduct from Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire Lieutenant Colonel John Chandos-Pole (left).

Mr Foster, of Braunston, became suspicious when the man called the bank nearly half an hour late for his appointment, as the doors were about to shut.

At the time of the incident Mr Foster told the Gusher: “There was something a bit fishy about the reason for the appointment, and when he didn’t turn up until the bank was about to be closed for the day I became more suspicious.

“I tipped the wink to my deputy to be ready and took the caller into my office, and I stood by my desk.

“I saw he had a pistol in his briefcase and as he started to take it out I dived at him. Mr Richards immediately dashed in and we overpowered the man and held him until the police came.” The man was given an 18-month suspended sentence.