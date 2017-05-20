NOSTALGIA: Back to boxes for boxing champ

It was back to business as usual for this Daventry man after a history-making appearance at the world-famous Wembley Arena.

Heavyweight boxer Eric Cardouza was watched by millions on TV when he became Northamptonshire’s first ever Amateur Boxing Association heavyweight champion in a controversial bout in 1986.

But his triumph was a million miles away when 21-year-old Eric clocked on for work as usual at 8am on the following Tuesday.

It was back to humping boxes and crates at Daventry’s Kohen Windsor Box Company in London Road for a living for the man who days earlier had coachloads of supporters cheering in triumph.

Weeks of dedicated training had paid off for Eric as a run of six victories – five inside the distance – took him to Wembley to face 6ft6in Nigerian-born Henry Akinwade for the coveted ABA title.

The fight was a mismatch and the referee eventually lost patience in the third round, disqualifying the African fighter for clinging, thus declaring the Daventry man British champion.

Eric was still living with his parents at The Severn on The Grange estate at the time.