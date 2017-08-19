NOSTALGIA: Ahoy there, adventure

This intrepid crew of 12 Weedon youngsters have just set sail in the good ship the Neysu Rose to signal the start of the village’s Summer Adventure scheme, back in August 1975.

The scheme was designed to take children off their parents’ hands during the summer holidays.

Various activities were planned including cooking, camping and handicrafts.

Also on the agenda were day trips, such as the one this young crew embarked on. The group, however, did not stray too far from the nest, and were unlikely to meet any whales or gulls along the way, as their trip was to Whilton Marina and back.

The boys were taken on visits to the site of the battle of Naseby, were themselves visited by police dog handlers and, somewhat in keeping with their trip along the county’s waterways, the play group were shown films from the Royal Navy.

Pictured with the crew of 12 children are Ian Fraser (left), the further education organiser; Dave Philips, the skipper; and Joy Hurley, one of the Summer Adventure organisers.

Do you recognise anyone in the photo? If so, get in touch to let us know via editorial@daventryexpress.co.uk.