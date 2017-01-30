Northants constable accused of accessing confidential information on vulnerable woman he met in the line of duty

A Northamptonshire Police constable is set to face a gross misconduct hearing after allegedly carrying out data searches on a "vulnerable" woman he met in the line of duty.

PC Antony Pettinger is accused of breaching the force's code of conduct and will face a disciplinary panel at Wootton Hall on Monday, February 6.

Between February 2015 and March 2016, PC Pettinger’s conduct is alleged to have breached professional behaviour standards in respect of his relationship with a "vulnerable female he met in a professional capacity."

Between May 24, 2015 and June 22 of that year the constable is alleged to have carried out searches and "accessed confidential information" relating to the woman and another individual without authority and "other than for a policing purpose."

It is alleged the officer's conduct amounted to gross misconduct as it was a "serious abuse of his position" that could bring the force into disrepute.

Twelve seats will be available for members of the public at the hearing, which will start at 10am.