Northamptonshire woman saved by kidney transplant tackles Great North Run to fundraise for renal research

A Boughton-raised woman who received a life-saving kidney transplant from her mum will be tackling the Great North Run to raise funds for renal research and inspire others to be organ donors.

Joely Slinn will be cheered on at the roadside by mum Jane when she runs the world-famous half-marathon in aid of Kidney Research on Sunday, September 10.

As 28-year-old Joely lines up at the race start, it will be almost exactly seven years since she received the life-changing diagnosis of kidney failure and started a gruelling eight months of daily dialysis.

In June 2011 she received one of her mum’s kidneys and, with her health now recovering well, is keen to show her support and raise money to help find a cure for kidney disease.

Joely said: “I count myself as one of the lucky ones, thanks to the lifesaving transplant I received from my mum, so I’m running the Great North to celebrate how far I’ve come over the past seven years and raise awareness and money for Kidney Research.

“There is currently no cure for kidney disease and a shortage of donor organs, so the work the charity carries out is vital.

“Even before my transplant I was never a natural runner, so this will be a huge challenge for me both physically and mentally. I’m thrilled to be running with Chris and really proud that mum will also be there to cheer me on.”

Joely, who grew up in Boughton and works at Daventry District Council as environmental improvement officer, only started running four months ago. Her partner Chris, who has been at her side throughout her illness, is helping with her training and will also be running the 13.1-mile route in an effort to raise £2,000 for charity.

To sponsor Joely and Chris for the Great North Run in aid of Kidney Research, visit their fundraising page.