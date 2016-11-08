Northamptonshire shopping village reveals new 12-month makeover following £40,000 revamp

A Victorian-style shopping village in Northamptonshire has revealed a recently-developed entrance, driveway and parking bays, completing a full 6,000 square metre refurbishment.

The 20 store site, which plays host to a popular restaurant and cook-shop unveiled the new £40,000 plot this week that underwent refurbishment starting last year.

The modernisation at Heart of the Shires has been kept in a style, which reflects the age of the red brick buildings.

Gail Cleland, site manager at Heart of the Shires said: “We are so happy with the development. The previous parking surface wasn’t ideal, it could become dusty in the summer and was prone to potholes and puddles in the winter, so we decided to do something about it and we’re really pleased with the outcome.

“During the redevelopment, it was decided early on not to spoil the character of the Victorian site. We’re very proud of our site’s history and we are always keen to make improvements whilst keeping the original quirks and charm of the buildings.”

The Heart of the Shires village is built on a former Victorian farm, with many of the shops housed in what were once barns and stables.

In the early 1900s the farm was purchased by a Northampton family and remained with them for many decades before the site was converted to the shopping village.

