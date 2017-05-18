Northamptonshire primary school throws head surprise party after 25 years of teaching

The headteacher of a Northamptonshire primary school was treated to a surprise assembly, presents and cake after serving the 82-pupil school for 25 years.

Claire Truslove, 50, started teaching infants at East Haddon Church of England Primary School 25 years ago and has now been headteacher for six years.

School pupils gathered around Mrs Truslove for a picture with her special cake.

Staff clubbed together to treat Claire to presents and invited past and present governors of the school along to join in for an afternoon of fun.

Claire said: "It is such a lovely school, I wouldn't have stayed so long if it wasn't such a great school

"It hasn't changed here, everything is more data-driven now, but we try not to get caught up in that.

"There is a very low turnover of staff, we very rarely have supply staff in and we have really supportive parents and governors."

One staff member baked Claire a cake with an edible figurine of her on, holding her favourite coffee mug.

The head told the Chronicle & Echo that she has no plans to leave the school in the foreseeable future.