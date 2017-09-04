Northamptonshire Police special faces jury in sex offences trial

A special constable from Northamptonshire charged with eight sexual offences including rape and sexual assault has appeared in front of a jury.

Neil Almond, who attested as a Special in October 2015, heard the case against him made at Northampton Crown this morning.

Almond is alleged to have carried out the offences on various dates during a 10-year period between November 2005 and December 2015.

The 40-year-old from the south of Northamptonshire faces two charges of rape and two sexual assaults against adults.

He also faces four counts of sex attacks against children.

Appearing in court this morning, Almond spoke to confirm his name and address.

In her opening remarks to the jury, prosecutor Victoria Rose said: "At the end of this trial you will have to decide on the facts of this case.

"You will be required to return verdicts.

"In order to return verdicts of guilty in respect of all or some of the offences, you will have to be satisfied you are sure."

Almond is currently suspended from duty.

The trial is expected to last a week.