Northamptonshire Police signs Armed Forces Covenant to recognise service personnel's dedication to their country

Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Simon Edens has signed a pledge for the force to treat service personnel and their families with fairness and respect.

The covenant states that Armed Forces personnel, veterans or their families will not be disadvantaged by their military life when accessing goods and services, compared to other citizens.

It also recognises that in some circumstances special treatment may be appropriate, especially for the injured or bereaved.

Chief Constable Edens said: “Northamptonshire Police are proud to be an HM Forces-friendly organisation. By signing the covenant we’re demonstrating our commitment to treating service personnel and their families with fairness and respect, and recognising their dedication and sacrifice in serving our country.

“As part of this commitment we look forward to celebrating Armed Forces day with our county’s military community, and supporting the covenant’s great work in the future.”

The covenant recognises the potential effects of serving in the Armed Forces on personnel, including injury and potential difficulty in integrating back into civilian life. It also acknowledges the effect on their families, who may have to regularly move home, which affects access to healthcare and education. Relocating can also make it harder for partners to find jobs, get credit or mortgages.

Armed Forces Day takes place nationwide this Saturday, 24 June, and a military parade and speeches are taking place in Northampton town centre.

To date, the covenant has helped to secure a Forces Help to Buy scheme to help with home ownership and career development opportunities for service partners, including business start-up support.

Earlier today (June 20), Ministry of Defence representative Colonel Stuart Williams, Deputy Commander of 7 Brigade, and Catherine Suckling, assistant regional employer engagement director for the East Midlands, attended the signing of the Armed Forces Covenant at Force Headquarters in Wootton Hall.

Miss Suckling said: “Throughout their military service, members of the Reserve Forces undergo a variety of training which can be beneficial to their civilian employers, including the ability to manage and lead a team of people.

“We are delighted that Northamptonshire Police have signed the covenant confirming that they aim to support Armed Forces personnel and that they understand the potential benefits of employing service personnel past and present.”

More information on Northamptonshire Police’s commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant can be found on their website, where feedback is welcomed.