Northamptonshire pensioner claims gold medal in 2000 metre velodrome championship

A 75-year-old Northampton cyclist, who tried his luck competing in a 2000 metre velodrome race, has won a gold medal.

Bob Richards from Flore took part in the UCI Track Cycling World Championships last weekend in Manchester and came top of the podium.

Mr Richards went for gold in an eight-lap male pursuit for individuals aged 75 plus and managed to beat 11 worldwide competitors to claim the top spot.

He said: “I am already a road cyclist so I thought I would have a go at velodrome racing.

“I started cycling 70 years ago and will continue to cycle for as long as I can. A big part of my life would disappear if I didn’t continue to ride my bike.

“The velodrome track is on a 42-degree angle, it was like riding up a wall. It was great to hold the union jack flag and sing the national anthem after the race had finished.”

The energetic cyclist, who described his win as exciting, battled against competitors as old as 80.

Mr Richards said that he intends to go take on the National Championships next year.

Download our app by clicking here to download from Google Play or clicking here to download from Apple’s App Store.