Northamptonshire man told police after suicide attempt he had touched children

A man who was attempting to commit suicide at a Northamptonshire train station when he revealed to sex crimes against underage girls has been jailed for three years.

Forklift truck driver Richard Hanstock, of Blake Close, Daventry, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court yesterday having pleaded guilty to four charges of sexual activity with a child and one charge of sexual assault dating back to 2004.

All of the charges involved "reckless" and inappropriate touching of his victims, of which there were three in total, two of whom were under the age of 16.

The 39-year-old, who was said to have a "Jekyll and Hyde" personality, admitted the crimes to police during an attempt to take his life on March 26 this year.

The court heard how the matters had been reported to police the same day and, after learning of his likely arrest, Hanstock told friends he intended to commit suicide at Long Buckby station.

Hanstock was given a 34-month sentence, half of which he will serve in prison. He has been on remand since his arrest in March.

He will also have to sign the Register of Sex Offenders for a 10-year period and will be subject to a sexual harm prevention order for the same duration.

Mitigating for him, Alexandra Bull, said Hanstock was remorseful and was a "completely different person" when sober.

"These were opportunistic offences," she added.