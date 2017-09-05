Northamptonshire man pleads not guilty to allegations of arranging to meet and abuse children

A man charged with trying to arrange a meet up with a child with intent to abuse them on two separate occasions has pleaded not guilty at a Northampton court.

Stephen Batterby, 64, formerly of Farthingstone, yesterday (September 5) also pleaded guilty to downloading more than 3,000 indecent images of children.

Northampton Crown Court heard allegations that more than 600 moving images found on Batterby's computers were "category A", the most severe grading possible.

Batterby denied two counts of attempting to arrange, facilitate or commission a meeting with a child for the purposes of abusing them.

One attempt was in 2015 and the second was between March and April this year.

Batterby was released on bail under and electronic curfew and will return to court in October.