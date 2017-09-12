Northamptonshire Growth Hub takes up residency at Daventry iCon

Small and medium-sized businesses in the Daventry area looking for support can now take advantage of face-to-face help available right on their doorstep.

Northamptonshire Growth Hub has taken up residency at the Daventry iCon centre, initially for several mornings per week, as it focuses on increasing the support available to businesses in the county.

Over the coming months, this support will be expanded to include an incubation service, where entrepreneurs can take advantage of free office space and on-site business advice.

Northamptonshire Growth Hub business adviser, Paul Smith, said: “We’re looking forward to increasing the availability of our support to businesses in and around the Daventry area and engaging with entrepreneurs.

“We are available to provide free advice on a range of issues for businesses at any stage of their development, and if we can’t help, we’ll refer them to the most appropriate provision either inside the county or beyond.”

Northamptonshire Growth Hub is a collaboration between Northamptonshire County Council and The University of Northampton and receives funding from UK Government and the European Regional Development Fund.

Based at the University of Northampton Innovation Centre in Green Street, Northampton, this is the first time that the Growth Hub has taken a residency elsewhere in the county.

Anyone interested in visiting Northamptonshire Growth Hub or in applying for incubation space at Daventry iCon can call 01604 212696 to make an appointment with an experienced business adviser.