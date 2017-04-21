Northamptonshire foundation hands out more than a million pounds in funding following most successful year

A Northamptonshire foundation awarded £1.2m to various groups across the county during its most successful year to date.

Between April 2016 and March 2017 Northamptonshire Community Foundation handed funds to 299 groups, charities and individuals on behalf of a range of donors across the county.

The funding has helped to support a variety of community projects including those tackling issues such as poverty, social isolation, domestic violence and unemployment in Northamptonshire.

Grants director and deputy CEO of the Northamptonshire Community Foundation Rachel McGrath said: “I am delighted that the foundation has had its most successful year yet in awarding grants to local community groups and charities on behalf of a range of donors.

“The impact that small groups have on our communities is absolutely huge and vital tackling a range of issues and improving the lives of local people. We’d like to say a huge thank you to our generous donors for their kind support.”

Phoenix Community Cinema was awarded £9,500 to provide affordable cinema screenings to rural areas in Northamptonshire, bringing isolated communities together for an evening of film.

To help develop their WISH project enabling fragile families to improve their sense of wellbeing, decrease isolation, increase self-esteem and improve health, Home Start Wellingborough and District were handed £8,765.

Great Oxendon Village Hall was given £1,760 to provide maintenance work to the village hall to produce a good community space for all group activities.

Citizens Advice Services Corby and Kettering were awarded £10,000 to provide a Personal Independence Payment Support service to disabled people who are applying for personal independence payments.

Sikh Community Centre and Youth Club were handed £19,850 to develop their Mind, Body and Soul programme improving the emotional, physical and social wellbeing of vulnerable and isolated individuals in the community.

The singing group set up to help people diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Singing for Breathing, were given £3,000 to provide a transport service for their members during the winter.