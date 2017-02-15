Northamptonshire employers who underpaid staff revealed

Three Northamptonshire employers are among more than 350 outed by the Government for underpaying the minimum or living wage.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy tonight (Wednesday) named 360 businesses who underpaid 15,520 workers a total of £995,233.

Three of those businesses are based here in Northamptonshire, with Right Lettings Company Limited in Rushden the worst offender.

It paid one worker a total of £1,167.07 less than it should have done.

Kumla Limited, trading as a Northampton franchise of the fast food chain Subway, failed to pay a total of £971.31 to 46 workers.

Anu Thapa, trading as Anu Beauty in Northampton, failed to pay £954.54 to one worker.

As well as recovering arrears for some of the UK’s lowest paid workers, HMRC issued penalties worth about £800,000 nationwide.

Business minister Margot James said: “Every worker in the UK is entitled to at least the national minimum or living wage and this Government will ensure they get it.

“That is why we have named and shamed more than 350 employers who failed to pay the legal minimum, sending the clear message to employers that minimum wage abuses will not go unpunished.”

Excuses for underpaying workers nationally included using tips to top up pay, docking workers’ wages to pay for their Christmas party and making staff pay for their own uniforms out of their salary.