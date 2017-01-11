Northamptonshire County Council denies it faces ‘insolvency’ as Daventry district is set to ask Government to step in

Northamptonshire County Council says it has “credible plans” and has and always will deliver a balanced budget in response to criticism from Daventry District Council (DDC) over its finances.

DDC’s strategy group is set to discuss a report by its officers on Thursday evening which could see it requesting the Government to intervene in Northamptonshire County Council.

The district claims the county council is failing to balance its budget and will run out of money in just a few years, forcing it into a ‘technical insolvency’.

The county council has denied the claims, saying it has and will continue to balance its books.

As part of its cost-saving, the county council has said it will be exploring a unitary authority for the whole county. A unitary authority would combine the powers and responsibilities of districts and boroughs, and the county council.

Cllr Robin Brown, county council cabinet member for finance, said: “Daventry District Council’s suggestion that the county council is at risk of insolvency is simply untrue and no doubt driven by our intention to explore a unitary authority for Northamptonshire, which would replace all current councils and which we can only assume Daventry sees as a threat.

“We have always and will continue to deliver a balanced budget and the suggestion that we do not have credible plans to deliver the required savings is misinformed and disingenuous at best.

“Northamptonshire County Council’s finances are sustainable and will soon be able to grow into a position of strength over the medium term.”

The report going before Daventry District Council’s strategy group claims the county council is at ‘substantial risk’ of not meeting its financial obligations.

The document goes on to state: “It is therefore suggested that the Secretary of State be asked to consider if he needs to intervene now, on the basis that the risk of NCC’s financial failure is too high and needs to be avoided.

“It is recognised that this is an unusual and indeed undesirable step for one local government to take in relation to another, but it is suggested that the current circumstances are sufficiently unusual to justify it.”

The report states action should be considered now before there are any impacts on services that residents rely on.

The Government has the power to intervene in part or all of a local council’s affairs through Section 15 of the Local Government Act 1999.