Northamptonshire Community Foundation honours groups that make a difference

Community groups that make a difference to Northamptonshire nominated for Community Foundation awards

An intergenerational dance group, a refuge for women experiencing domestic abuse, a support and befriending service for older people, a resource centre for recyclable goods and a project that provides leisure and social activities for adults living with a learning disability are just a few of the Northamptonshire groups nominated for awards tonight.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is celebrating its 15tha anniversary at this year’s special anniversary awards, the ceremony is being sponsored by The University of Northampton & Rathbones Investment and will be held at Northampton’s Royal Theatre on Thursday September 29, will see groups from Kettering, Corby, Daventry, Northampton and Northamptonshire all up for awards.

All the shortlisted groups received funding from the county’s independent grant giving charity Northamptonshire Community Foundation in 2015-16 – funding which enabled the projects to get off the ground and thrive.

The variety in groups nominated for awards in the foundation’s categories reflects the outstanding diversity in grants awarded by Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

Victoria Miles, chief executive of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: "Our Annual Awards evening has become a much anticipated celebratory event in the county calendar and one that we all very much look forward to in recognising the outstanding successes of our unsung heroes."

In addition to the categories and nominees listed below there will be awards made on the evening to recognise outstanding High Sheriff Initiative groups and the Lady Juliet Townsend Volunteer Award.

This year to mark the foundation’s 15th birthday, awards will be given to the winning photographs from the 15th anniversary Capture the Moment photography Competition, celebrating community life in Northamptonshire.