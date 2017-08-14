Northamptonshire charity celebrates birthday in Daventry park

A Northamptonshire charity which helps young families in the south of the county and in Daventry district celebrated its 21st birthday with a day out in the country park last week.

The Home-Start Daventry and South Northants get-together saw more than 90 volunteers, families and dignitaries assemble in Daventry Country Park to mark the occasion with cake, ice cream, children activities and Olympic races all on offer.

Daventry District Council chairman David James attended the event.

Between 2015 and 2016 Home-Start volunteers supported 85 families across Daventry district and South Northamptonshire. These families included 203 children, 129 of which were under five years old and 74 over five years old.

The voluntary group says families reach out to them for support for a variety of reasons ranging from postnatal illness and disabilities, to domestic abuse and substance misuse.

More than 90 people attended the birthday party.