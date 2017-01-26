Northamptonshire carers honoured for outstanding work

Carers from Northamptonshire were honoured for the outstanding work they do for others at the annual Jane Roebuck Carers Awards at Barton Hall in Kettering yesterday (Wednesday).
Awards were presented to the Young Carer of the Year and Carer of the Year, with a Shining Star Award for a special person who goes that extra mile to support carers in sectors such as education, health and social care.
The prestigious awards ceremony was attended by mayor of Kettering Scott Edwards and a number of healthcare professionals.
The winners were:
Young Carer of the Year: Eevee Thomson, from near Overstone Park, Northampton
Eevee won the award for the care she provides to her father, who has respiratory difficulties and mobility issues. She has sole responsibility for the housework, shopping and cooking.
Carer of the Year: Susan Francis of Kingsthorpe, Northampton
Susan was given the honour for the care given to her childhood sweetheart who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. She never complains and does everything she can for him.
Shining Star Award: Natasha Krywald of Rushden
Natasha was rewarded for setting up and running a support group for young carers at The Ferrers School in Higham. She is also currently writing a support guide for young carers.
Mark Major, director of Northamptonshire Carers, said: “Every year, thousands of carers across Northamptonshire play a vital role in supporting vulnerable people to live in the community, often in difficult circumstances.
“They make a huge contribution to the wellbeing of many people with significant health problems, and too often the good work that they do goes unrecognised as they support their loved ones with dedication on a daily basis.
“The Jane Roebuck Carers Awards puts these dedicated unsung heroes firmly in the spotlight as we honour the wonderful work that they do for others.”
The following people were also highly commended for their care:
Cordellia Adams, Great Doddington, Wellingborough
Miranda Stephenson, Daventry
Andrew Pounds, near Billing Park, Northampton
Jane Farrell, Crick
Juliana Barrick, Duston
Kim Allen, near Hunsbury Hill
Joshua Adams, Towcester
Jessica Mead, Kingsthorpe, Northampton
James Buckland, Desborough
Christine Miller, Wellingborough
Jo Smith, Northampton Academy
Usha Askaloom, Sponne Academy
Kim Tidy, St Christopher’s Care Home
Sue Walters, Loddington Primary School
Heidi Angel, Latimer Arts College
Susan Parry, St Andrews Healthcare Cliftonville