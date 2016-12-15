Northamptonshire campaigners join national campaign to tackle food poverty

The Food Poverty Network in Northamptonshire has joined a national campaign to help the 800,000 people who struggle to put food on the table.

Northamptonshire Food Poverty Network launched their first ‘Big Conversation Event’ at Springs Family Centre as part of a national campaign to End Hunger UK.

This will be the first of several events held between now and March 2017, focusing on tackling food poverty in Northamptonshire.

Rachel McGrath, grants director at Northamptonshire Community Foundation and chair of the network, said: ‘The main purpose behind the #EndHungerUK national campaign is to build a groundswell of pressure on politicians and government so that they take the issue of hunger in the UK seriously."

The Big Conversation Feedback will culminate in a national call for action in March 2017 and the End Hunger UK Campaign is supported by many national charities and organisations including Child Poverty Action Group, Fareshare, Food Ethics Council, Fabian Commission on Food and Poverty, the Food Foundation, Nourish Scotland, Trussell Trust and the Independent Food Aid Network.

A panel of representatives from local food banks and charities were also present at the event and all participants including a local councillor and local residents were given the opportunity to ask the panel questions and to voice their opinions, feedback and stories on what needs to be done to end food poverty in Northamptonshire.

Rutendo Nyatsine, chair of Zimwomen Association, voiced her opinion during the question and answer session with the panel. She said of her experience: "The #EndHungerUK conversation has been an eye opener for us. I know that we think it is a problem out there but we didn’t realise how big it is. If all of the suggestions and facts from the community about food poverty are going to be taken on board and acted on, we’ll be a step closer to ending hunger in the UK."

Chief Executive of the Hope Centre, Robin Burgess, spoke of the importance of the event: "Food poverty and hunger is central to this mission and it has been part of what we do for 40 years, so tackling food poverty is crucial. The more we do it collectively the better and there is a vital need to work together to challenge assumptions and lack of awareness of how extensive food poverty is."

Charity Director of Restore Northampton, Anya Willis, said: "The effectiveness of joining together in a national campaign gives us a greater voice than what we would have as the Food Poverty Network in Northamptonshire."

For further information on the #EndHungerUK campaign and to keep updated please go to End Hunger UK website: http://endhungeruk.org/.

To get involved with Northamptonshire Food Poverty Network please contact Northamptonshire Community Foundation on 01604 230033 or email:rachel@ncf.uk.com