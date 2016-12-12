Northampton staff party hard at Christmas...but work less than most the day after

Northampton workers are fourth hardest party-goers in the East Midlands, according to a new survey.

And they are 47 percent less productive at work the day after the work's Christmas party, the report reveals. It estimates that across the region, the economy will lose £39 million in lost man hours.

According to the report, commissioned by Travelodge, workers will spend an average £50 to impress colleagues at their annual festive bash and 59 percent will attend two or more festive work do's.

The hotel chain, which operates 540 hotels, surveyed 1,000 East Midlands workers to investigate the trends for this year’s Christmas office party season.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman, said: “The Christmas office party season is certainly in full swing.

"Our city centre hotels in the East Midlands, which cater for business customers have been getting booked up weeks in advance, for the festive party season. Interestingly this year we are seeing more Christmas work events taking place on a Wednesday night.

More workers are opting to stay in a value hotel this year, as it gives them an ideal place to get ready, get some much-needed shut eye and it can work out cheaper than a cab home.”