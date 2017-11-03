Northampton primary school wins county sports award with skateboarding, ballroom dance and jujutsu

Pupils at a Northampton school used jujutsu, archery and national dance competitions to earn a county sports school of the year award.

The 108 students of Overstone Primary School, in Sywell Road, claimed the Daventry and South Northamptonshire District Sports School of the Year Award in October.

Skateboarding, girls football tournaments and national gymnastics tournaments are just some of the ways pupils have stayed active in 2017.

Judge and school sport manager for Daventry and South Northamptonshire David Hanson said: "The school is a small village primary school consisting of four classes but the hard work and effort put in by all staff into their PE, school sport and health and wellbeing offer make them a truly deserving winner of the award."

It comes as the school was also shortlisted for county awards for sports school of the year.

One student, Isabel Betts, said: "I like the teamwork and cooperation in sport. It feels a bit like learning, like you learn new things and find out what you're good at.

Jonathan Higgs, a year 6 boy, said: "I would like to do gymnastics in the Olympics one day."

Headteacher Janice Mardell said: "I think all children are different and enjoy different things. Some might not like traditional sports and its up to us to find them something they might really enjoy.

"Earlier this year we won the junior Strictly Come Dancing finals. Some of the children had never danced before then and now they've taken up classes.

"We've got some children who are competing at a national level now too. I wouldn't be surprised if we have some sporting stars of the future here at Overstone Primary School."