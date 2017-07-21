Nominations for Daventry District Sports Awards now open

Have your say

People across Daventry district are being encouraged to nominate their local sporting heroes for an award.

Back for its 15th year, the annual Daventry District Sports Awards aim to celebrate the wealth of sporting talent in Daventry District.

Club members, volunteers, individual athletes and supporters are encouraged to nominate individuals and teams for their achievements over the last year.

Councillor Alan Hills, community, culture and leisure portfolio holder at Daventry District Council, said: “Daventry District boasts a very active sporting scene with some outstanding talent, and these awards aim to recognise the wealth of sporting talent and achievements from the many clubs, teams, volunteers and individuals involved.

“This is an excellent opportunity to give recognition to a family member, fellow athlete, club member, club or local group who you feel deserves a public accolade for their achievements, so please get in touch and submit your nominations.”

Run by Everyone Active in partnership with Daventry District Council, the awards feed into the regional heats of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

They will be presented at a formal evening celebration held at Daventry Leisure Centre, in Lodge Road, Daventry on Thursday, October 19, 2017.

Nominations have now opened in the following categories:

- Local Sportsman of the Year

- Local Sportswoman of the Year

- Team of the Year

- Coach of the Year

- Young Sportsman of the Year

- Young Sportswoman of the Year

- Community Club of the Year

- Primary School of the Year

- Secondary School of the Year

- Long Time Contribution to Sport

- Young Leader of the Year

- Disabled Sports Achiever

- Volunteer of the Year

To download a nomination form and information about the awards criteria visit the awards' website.

More information is also available here, or you can phone Melanie Bland on 01327 871144 or email melaniebland@everyoneactive.com.

The deadline for nominations is Friday 22 September.