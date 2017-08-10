Nominate the county’s most caring people

Do you know someone who has gone the extra mile to improve their community, or who has overcome the odds to succeed?

If so, the Pride in Northamptonshire Awards are a perfect opportunity to celebrate their achievements and give them some much-deserved recognition.

The annual awards are run by the Telegraph in conjunction with our sister papers, the Northampton Chronicle & Echo and the Daventry Express.

The finals take place at Kettering Park Hotel on Thursday, October 19.

The annual awards celebrate the amazing people of Northamptonshire – those who have overcome hardships, those who have achieved success in their field and those who give their time unselfishly.

The event is sponsored by Kettering Park Hotel, Costa Coffee, Wilson Browne, B M Care Kettering, B M Care Northampton and Waitrose.

This year’s categories include Volunteer of the Year, for someone who has gone the extra mile to provide for a charitable or voluntary organisation, and Carer of the Year, for someone who always does their best to make others comfortable.

Last year’s Carer of the Year winner was Elaine Nicolson, who set up the charity Action for Aspergers. Volunteer mini bus driver Dennis Clayton scooped the Volunteer of the Year award.

Other categories are the Community Award, for someone who helps keep their community ticking; Inspire a Generation, for someone whose achievements have been an inspiration to others; Hard Work and Determination, which can be an individual or a group; Courage and Kindness, for someone who has been brave in the face of adversity; Unsung Hero or Heroine, for someone who always goes the extra mile; Apprentice of the Year, for a young person who has excelled in a new role; Service With a Smile, for someone who always brightens your day while you are shopping; Young Achiever, which is open to young people aged 25 or under; and Fundraiser of the Year.

To nominate someone, visit prideinnorthants.weebly.com and click ‘How to Nominate’.